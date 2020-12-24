Sohel of Bigg Boss 4 fame takes up Green India Challenge

After accepting the challenge from Bigg Boss 4 winner Abijeet, Sohel took part in the Green India Challenge, started by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Big boss 4 Telugu fame Sohel on Thursday said if we doesn’t care for environment by planting more saplings, in the near future, we need to buy oxygen too by investing huge amounts.

After accepting the challenge from Bigg Boss 4 winner Abijeet, Sohel took part in the Green India Challenge, started by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, and planted saplings at Jubilee Hills park. He hailed the Rajya Sabha member for the “great initiative” and for spearheading the massive green drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the nature gives us all enormous peace and “if we sit under a tree the pleasure we get is immeasurable”. Stressing the importance of planting more saplings, he said, “Now we are spending money to purchase drinking water. If we don’t plant more saplings now, in the future we may need to buy oxygen too.” He urged people to take the responsibility to plant more saplings.

Sohel wanted his well-wishers and followers to take part in the Green India Challenge programme, plant saplings and send photographs by tagging him on Instagram.

Later, Sohel nominated three members of Bigg Boss 4 — Ariyana, Mahaboob and Akhil — and requested them to take part in the programme.

