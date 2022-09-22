Sohum Shah says people call him ‘Bheema Babu’ now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Sohum Shah has been garnering attention from the nation for his latest release ‘Maharani 2’ and his role as a politician Bheema. While this is the very first time the actor is seen playing the role of a politician, it isn’t surprising because the actor is popular for trying his hand at different roles. Before this Sohum Shah was seen in critically acclaimed films like ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Ship of Theseus’, which were very niche oriented.

This is the first time Sohum Shah is seen playing a role as mass-oriented as Bheema and talking about his character, the star narrates an incident where his mother slept her way through the premiere of ‘Tumbbad’. During an interview with a leading portal, he said, “When ‘Tumbbad’ premiered in Venice, I took my entire family, including my mom, my brother, his son, and my wife along with me. My mom slept in between the screening. She got so scared of Dadi that she slept. When the film got over, my nephew was waking my mother. Later, my mom said ‘what kind of film do you make and how scary is that Dadi in the movie. Can you not make better films?’ She scolded me a lot.”

Talking about how Bheema from ‘Maharani’ worked for the people of his town Sri Ganganagar, he says, “So where I am from, they don’t like films like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad’; they enjoy content like ‘Maharani’. This is my first project where the content is so massy and accessible. Now when I meet people at weddings, they call me ‘Bheema Babu’, and, for the first time, residents of Ganganagar think that I have achieved something good as an actor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting line-up of ‘Sanaa’ with Radhika Madan, ‘Anthology’, and ‘Dahaad’.