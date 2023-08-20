SOM Foundation awards scholarships worth Rs 6.3 lakh to girl students

They distributed cheques worth total Rs 6,30,700 to seven undergraduate and three postgraduate students in the presence of Kavitha and the college representatives.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

They distributed cheques worth total Rs 6,30,700 to seven undergraduate and three postgraduate students in the presence of Kavitha and the college representatives.

Hyderabad: The Synergy of Minds Foundation (SOM), an initiative by BRS MLC K Kavitha‘s sons Aaditya Devanapalli and Aarya Devanapalli, extended scholarships to 10 eligible students of St Francis College for Women here on Sunday.

They distributed cheques worth total Rs 6,30,700 to seven undergraduate and three postgraduate students in the presence of Kavitha and the college representatives.

As part of its commitment to drive positive change in girl child education, foster entrepreneurial spirit and environmental conservation, the SOM Foundation provided the financial aid and scholarships to the deserving and economically disadvantaged students.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said she has always been advocating women empowerment. “As a mother, I am proud that my sons established a foundation that would work for community service including women empowerment. I hope that the foundation would take up more successful programmes in future. I also congratulate the students and wish them to achieve greater heights,” she said.