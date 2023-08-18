Kavitha asks Health officials to take measures to prevent seasonal diseases

The MLC spoke to the Nizamabad district health department officer, district government hospital superintendent and municipal commissioner over the phone and made several suggestions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to take measures to prevent an outbreak of seasonal diseases in the wake of monsoon, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday directed health officials of Nizamabad district to prepare an action plan to control infectious diseases.

Health officials should act cautiously to prevent the spread of dengue disease, she advised. “Surrounding areas should be kept clean by spraying mosquito repellents from time to time,”she suggested.

She asked officials to run a campaign to create awareness on prevention and control of dengue fever. Preventive medicines for seasonal diseases should be made available in all primary health centers across the district, she said, adding that health officials should be on high alert and take measures to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.