Sonakshi Sinha joins Bhansali’s Heera Mandi

Sonakshi Sinha is the latest addition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pakeezah-styled magnum opus ‘Heera Mandi’, after Huma Qureshi who was the first to be locked to play one of the sex workers.

A source working closely with the makers of the film shares that it was actually Sonakshi’s father – Shatrughan Sinha who has been keen about her working with Bhansali. Sonakshi has earlier worked in Bhansali’s production ‘Rowdy Rathod’, and now will be playing a lead in ‘Heera Mandi’.

Apparently, the ‘Dabangg’ actor has been taking Kathak lessons to perform the Mujras in the upcoming film. Sources say that the Mujras would be much different from those seen in ‘Pakeezah’ or ‘Umrao Jaan’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also closely working on the music and dances in the film as he wants them to be one of their own kind.

The upcoming film brings a glimpse of Heera Mandi, a red light area based in Lahore. It will reportedly focus on the red light area’s culture and the lives of its sex workers. The director also has another film with a very similar theme – Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. However, the storyline is quite different with the latter just focusing on the life of a brothel owner called Gangubai.

