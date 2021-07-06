Sonam Kapoor looks stunning on Vogue India cover

She treated her fans to a series of photographs on Instagram from the shoot.

Bollywood’s most stylist actor Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in her latest photo shoot for Vogue India magazine. Sharing how much she enjoyed the photo shoot, the diva says that she understood herself better. Sonam, who shifted to London after marrying Anand Ahuja in 2018, is the cover star for Vogue India’s July issue.

She treated her fans to a series of photographs on Instagram from the shoot. In one of the pictures, she looks splendid in a Dolce and Gabbana golden dress, while in another picture the star shows off her curves in the embellished underwater-themed Versace gown.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha reacts with a cute comment on the underwater-themed Versace gown. Stating “Pls send this dress … u know where i live Also – stunninggg!!!(sic),” says the actor.

Sonam captioned the photographs by saying: “It’s taken me a lot to understand who I am and be so comfortable with who I am. This shoot and interview discovers a facet of my personality that I enjoy and I haven’t showcased as much. Thanks @priyankarkapadia for helping me do that. Cover Shot by the incredible Mariano Vivanco @marianovivanco @oliver_volquardsen Fashion direction @priyankarkapadia @rad.seth @Dayaruci @lisaeldridgemakeup thankyou @rohiniyer and @media.raindrop for always being there and putting this together. Love love this shoot. Production @mad_prod(sic).”

Check out Sonam’s pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

