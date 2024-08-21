Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse into Vayu’s adorable car themed birthday cake

Sonam shared a reel on Instagram showcasing a two-tier, toddler-friendly, refined sugar-free chocolate cake. The cake featured a vintage ice blue car with the number 2 on top and included a checkered flag print to evoke a Grand Prix theme, along with a miniature screwdriver.

Published Date - 21 August 2024

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her son Vayu’s vintage car themed cake as he turned two on August 20.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a reel of the two-tier toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake.

On August 20, Sonam penned a heart-felt note for her son Vayu, who turned two-years-old and said that being his mother is the greatest gift she could have ever received.

“My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! W Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder,” Sonam said.

The actress shared that with Vayu, everyday is an adventure filled with “your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.”

“You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu,” she said.

“Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She said that Vayu is her sunshine, music, little genius, and their endless “source of happiness”.

“We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” Sonam said.