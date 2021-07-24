Sonu Sood says KTR a guiding force, extends birthday greetings

In a tweet, the actor described Rama Rao as a guiding force for millions and said, “you’re a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire State. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever.”

Published: 11:30 am

Hyderabad: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood on Saturday extended birthday wishes to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS Garu. May this year and coming ones be the best ever. Your positivity and vision may always be the guiding force for millions. You are a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire state. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever. pic.twitter.com/J7RB4ayE22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2021

“Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS Garu. May this year and the coming ones be the best ever. Your positivity and vision may always be the guiding force for millions. You are a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire state. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever,” the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, scores of KTR’s fans and ardent followers poured in greetings on his birthday on social media. Along with some lovable comments, fans also have been posting selfies with their famous leader on the internet.

