Soumya Mishra assumes charge as Director General of Prisons

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Dr Jitender was holding the Full Additional Charge of the post before Soumya Mishra took over

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: Soumya Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer, assumed the charge of the Director General (Prisons and Corrections Services) on Thursday. Principal Secretary, Home Department, Dr Jitender was holding the Full Additional Charge of the post before Soumya Mishra took over.

Soumya Mishra said she will introduce innovative strategies aimed at modernizing and reforming the prison system and fostering rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners into the society.

