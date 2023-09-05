South Africa unveil new jersey ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa will continue their ICC Cricket World Cup with a five-match series at home against Australia from September 7 onwards

By ANI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Photo: X

Johannesburg: South Africa unveiled their new jersey on Monday ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will take place in India from October 5 onwards.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj were among the players who were seen rocking the jersey in a video posted by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

South Africa will continue their ICC Cricket World Cup with a five-match series at home against Australia from September 7 onwards.

2023 ODIs between South Africa and Australia September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein (D/N), 9pm AEST September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom (D/N), 9 pm AEST September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion (D/N), 9 pm AEST September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg, 6 pm AEST Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Brjor Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.