South Central Railway announces special trains for Sabarimala devotees

A total of 22 trains will be operated from November 22 to December 8, connecting various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Sabarimala Temple.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 AM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: In anticipation of Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains to cater to the influx of Ayyappa devotees. A total of 22 trains will be operated from November 22 to December 8, connecting various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with Sabarimala Temple.

The schedule for the special trains is as follows:

Secunderabad – Kollam (Train No. 07129)

– Departure: 4:30 pm

– Arrival: 11:55 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 26 and December 3

Kollam – Secunderabad (Train No. 07130)

– Departure: 2:30 am

– Arrival: 8:55 am

– Journey commencing on: November 28 and December 5

Narsapur – Kottayam (Train No. 07119)

– Departure: 3:50 pm

– Arrival: 4:50 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 26 and December 3

Kottayam – Narsapur (Train No. 07120)

– Departure: 7:00 pm

– Arrival: 9:00 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 27 and December 04

Kacheguda – Kollam (Train No. 07123)

– Departure: 5:30 pm

– Arrival: 11:55 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 22, 29 and December 06

Kollam – Kacheguda (Train No. 07124)

– Departure: 2:30

– Arrival: 10:30

– Journey commencing on: November 24 , December 01 and 08

Kakinada Town – Kottayam (Train No. 07125)

– Departure: 5:40 pm

– Arrival: 10:00 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 23 and 30

Kottayam – Kakinada Town (Train No. 07126)

– Departure: 12:30 pm

– Arrival: 4:00 am

– Journey commencing on: November 25 and December 02

Secunderabad – Kollam (Train No. 07127)

– Departure: 3:00 pm

– Arrival: 7:30 pm

– Journey commencing on: November 24 and December 01

Kollam – Secunderabad (Train No. 07128)

– Departure: 11:00 pm

– Arrival: 4:30 am

– Journey commencing on: November 25 and December 02