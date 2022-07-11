South Central Railway cancels 10 trains due to heavy rains

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:04 AM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: Due to continuous heavy rains for the last couple of days, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 10 trains and partially cancelled another two trains that are scheduled to operate from Monday to Wednesday, a SCR press release said.

The 10 cancelled trains include Train no 07077/07078 Secunderabad-Umdanagar-Secunderabad passenger special, Train no 07055 Secunderabad-Umdanagar MEMU special, Train no 07076 Medchal-Umdanagar MEMU special, Train no 07056 Umdanagar-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train No 07059/07060 Secunderabad-Umdanagar-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train no 07971/07970 HS Nanded-Medchal-HS Nanded passenger special, Train no-07438 Secunderabad-Medchal MEMU special, Train no-07213-Medchal-Secunderabad MEMU special, Train no 17267/17268 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port MEMU, Train no 07978/07977 Vijayawada-Bitragunta-Vijayawada MEMU.

The two partially cancelled trains include Train no 17258 Kakinada Port-Vijayawada Express is partially cancelled between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry, Train no 17257 Vijayawada-Kakinada Port Express partially cancelled between Rajahmundry and Kakinada Port.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .