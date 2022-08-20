Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain visits Hyderabad

Lt Gen JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command interacting with the students at Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, visited Hyderabad and Secunderabad Military station on August 19 and 20.

In a yet another noble initiative by Indian Army, a new institute named ‘Matru Chaya’ (Asha Upchar), was inaugurated by Mrs Anita Nain, Regional President AWWA, Southern Command at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

Matru Chaya is a residential/day boarding facility established with an aim to provide a safe, affordable and comfortable ‘home-away-from-home’ for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) dependents of personnel of Indian Army. After the inauguration, Army Commander and Regional President AWWA, Southern Command interacted with the PwD residents and complimented the team of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area for their laudable initiative, a press release said.

The Army Commander visited Artillery Centre Hyderabad and was briefed by Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre on the training, operational readiness and administration. He also visited Army College of Dental Sciences, Secunderabad and laid the foundation stone for the new Post Graduation block at ACDS premises.