Southern States Farmers Federation demands Telangana model in other States

The Southern States Farmers Federation has demanded the replication of Telangana model in other States.

Hyderabad: Appreciating the farming community welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana, the Southern States Farmers Federation has demanded the replication of Telangana model in other States.

The two-day meeting of the farmers Federation is underway at Cherupuzha, Kannur district of Kerala. Samyukth Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait, South India Farmers Association president K Narasimha Naidu and farmers from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are participating in the meeting.

During the meeting, the farmers discussed on the issues and challenges being faced by ryots.

Addressing on the occasion, Rakesh Tikait complimented Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply, construction of irrigation projects, besides ensuring timely procurement of yields.

Appreciating the welfare and development programmes being implemented for farming community in Telangana, farmers have decided to prepare memorandum on implementation of similar programmes in their respective States. To this effect, they have also resolved to exert pressure on the respective State Governments.

There was extensive discussion on the issues being faced by farmers in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh during the meeting.

Further, the farmers have decided to convene another meeting on February 19 in Chennai to prepare a comprehensive action plan to press for their demands.