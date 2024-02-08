Southern States ‘Not In Focus’ For Central Government | Union Taxes And Duties’ Distribution 2024–25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 07:38 PM

The central government allotted less funds to the southern states in the recently distributed union taxes and duties funds when compared to many other states in North India. The chief ministers and the other representatives of the states of South India aren’t happy with this, and they call this ‘Financial Discrimination’ by the central government.

