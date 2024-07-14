SP asks police, public to be cautious of heavy rains in Asifabad

SP DV Srinivas Rao urged the public living in low-lying areas and dilapidated houses to be watchful of the heavy rains. He asked the people not to take routes flooded by streams and rivers to avoid accidents and drownings.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 July 2024, 05:37 PM

Asifabad Superintendent of Police DV Srinivasa Rao

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao asked police and the public to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rains likely to occur across the district in the coming three days as predicted by the Meteorological department. He convened a tele-conference with police officials here on Sunday.

In a press statement, Rao urged the public living in low-lying areas and dilapidated houses to be watchful of the heavy rains. He asked the people not to take routes flooded by streams and rivers to avoid accidents and drownings.

Also Read Orange alert in Telangana for July 14 and 15: IMD issues advisory

He instructed police officials to take preventive measures in view of heavy rains forecast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The SP also asked Blue Colt staffers to patrol rain-prone areas and to alert people likely to be affected by rains.

He instructed the police to stop rural folks from venturing around irrigation tanks and ponds to take photographs. He told them to shift the public residing on the banks of Pranahita river to prevent fishing and swimming.

Asking cops to carry first aid kits, ropes, torch lights and life jackets and to be ready to tackle any eventuality, he also asked them to put up barricades, signage and flex posters cautioning the public at roads inundated by floods.

The public were asked not to touch electrical poles and to contact officials of NPDCL if power supply was disrupted. He advised the public and victims of floods to utilize Dial 100 service for any help and reporting their problems.