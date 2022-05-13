Special postal covers on Pochampally Ikkat and Putta Paka Telia rumal released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Hyderabad Region Post Master General P Vidya Sagar Reddy on Friday released a special postal cover on Pochampally Ikkat and Putta Paka Telia rumal at a programme held in Rajathostava Bhavan at Bhoodan Pochampally. The weavers, who attended the programme, expressed their happiness over the decision of the postal department to release special cover on Pochampally Ikkat and Putta Paka Telia rumal, which were being produced by weavers of Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Telia Rumal is a unique tie and dye technique that uses oil for the treatment of the yarn, which would help it retain softness and smell of gingelly oil. The families from Puttapaka involved in weaving now create saris, dupattas and dress materials with the same techniques and exotic patterns. These cloths were suitable to wear in Summer. Puttapaka Telia Rumal’ gets GI tag in 2020.

Pochampally Ikat is a well-known design saree made in Bhoodan Pochampally and are popular for their traditional geometric patterns with the Ikat style of dyeing. Padma Sri awardee Gajam Govardhan and Pochampally Ti and Dye Silk Sarees Association president Tadaka Ramesh were also attended the programme.