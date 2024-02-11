Telangana: Groom returning home after distributing wedding cards dies in accident

Yadadri-Bhongir: A youngster, who was returning home on his motorcycle after distributing his wedding cards to relatives, met with a road accident at Ambanabole and died.

K Shiva (25) from Mothkur in the district had his marriage fixed on February 18 and his family members were busy making arrangements. He was the son of Venkataiah, who was running a kirana shop at Mothkur.

Shiva left home on Saturday morning for distribution of wedding cards to his relatives at Nalgonda. While returning home in the early hours of Sunday, his bike skidded off the road at Ambanabole and he received serious head injuries. He was shifted to the Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally by a 108 ambulance where doctors declared him brought dead.