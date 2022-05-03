‘Speed’ up with math equations

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and solutions on the Average Speed topic.

The general average and average speed are not same. Here, we should use different formulas:

1. If a person travelled two equal distances at x km/hr and y km/hr, then

Average Speed = 2xy/x y km/hr

2. If a person travelled three equal distances at x km/hr, y km/hr and z km/hr, then

Average Speed = 3xyz/xy yz zx km/hr

3. If a person travelled two or more than two, equal or unequal distances at different speeds, then

Average Speed = Total Distance / Total Time

4. A person travels first half of the total time with speed x km/hr and second half time with speed y km/hr, then

Average Speed = x y / 2

Practice questions

1. A person travelled from his house to office at 60 km/hr and office to house at 90 km/hr. Then find his average speed?

Solution:

Here, the average of 60 and 90 is not right answer.

The average speed = 2xy/x y km/hr = 2 × 60 × 90 / 150 = 72 km/hr

2. A speeding car travelling at 40 km/hr decides to slow down to 30 km/hr after covering half the distance. What is the average speed?

Solution:

Here, the first half of the distance and remaining distance, both are same

Then average speed = 2xy/ x y km/hr = 2 × 40 × 30 / 70 = 34.29 km/hrs

3. A person travelled first 5 hours at 40 km/hr and next 5 hours at 50 km/hr. Then find his average speed?

Solution:

If a person travelled two equal times at different speeds, the average speed is equal to average of two speeds

Average speed = 40 60 / 2 = 100 / 2 = 50 km/hr

4. A person travelled three equal distances at 20 km/hr, 30 km/hr and 60 km/hr. Then find his average speed?

Solution:

Average speed = 3xyz / xy yz zx

= 3 × 20 × 30 × 60 / 20×30 30×60 60×20

= 3 × 20 × 30 × 60 / 3600 = 30 km/hr

5. Shekar drove for 3 hours at a rate of 50 km/hr and for 2 hours at 60 km/hr. What was his average speed for the whole journey?

Solution:

Total distance = 3 × 50 2 × 60 = 150 120 = 270 km/hr

Total time = 3 2 = 5 hours

Average speed = Total Distance / Total Time = 270 / 5 = 54 km/hr

6. On Rekha drive to her aunt’s house, the traffic was light, and she drove the 45 km in one hour. However, the return trip took her two hours. What was her average speed for the round trip?

Solution:

Average speed = Total Distance / Total Time = 45 45/1 2 90/3 = 30 km/hr

7. A person completes a journey in 12 hours. He travels first half of the journey at the rate of 30 km/hr and second half at the rate of 50 km/hr. Find the total journey in km.

Solution:

Average speed = 2 × 3 × 50/ 30 50 = 2 × 30 × 50 / 80 75/2 km/hr

Time = 12 hours

Total distance = 12 × 75/2 = 450 km

8. A man travelled from his house to office at 15 km/hr and office to house at 60 km/hr. The time for total journey is 30 minutes. Find the distance between house and office.

Solution:

Average speed = 2 × 15 × 60 / 75 km/hr

Time = 30 minutes = ½ hour

Total distance = ½ ×24 = 12 km.

This (12 km) the total distance from house to office and office to house

The distance between house and office = 12/2 = 6 km.

9. A person travelled 3200 km by aeroplane at 800 km/hr, 360 km by train at 120 km/hr, 120 km by bus at 60 km/hr and last 20 km by auto at 20 km/hr. Then find his average speed.

Solution:

Average speed = Total Distance / Total Time = 3200 360 120 20 / 3200/800 360/120 120/60 20/20 = 3700/10 = 370 km/hr

10. A person travelled first half of his journey at 20 km/hr and rest is on certain speed. If the average speed is 24 km/hr. Then find speed of second half of his journey?

Solution:

Let speed of second half of journey = x km/hr

Average speed = 2 × 20 × x/20 x

40x = 480 24x

16x = 480

X = 30 km/hrs

11. A car travels along four side of a square at speed of 200,400,600 and 800 km/hr. find average speed?

Solution:

Let distance of one side = x km

Average Speed = Total Distance / Total Time = x x x x / x/200 x/400 x/600 x/800 = 4x / 25x/2400 = 4 × 2400/25 = 384 km

Banda Ravipal Reddy,

Director, SIGMA,

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability,

Hyderabad.

