TSPSC releases merit list for Food Safety Officer recruitment exam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released the merit list for the recruitment examination conducted for the posts of Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (Health) Administration.

The merit list, according to the Commission, was prepared as per the existing rules and procedures and as framed by the TSPSC and is available on the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates would be shortlisted for verification of original certificates in 1:20 ratio before finalizing the selection list, the TSPSC said, adding that candidates’, who were rejected, if any, were not included in the merit list.

The computer-based recruitment test was conducted on November 7.