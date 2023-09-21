| Splashed By Water After Scooter Runs Through Pothole Four Assault Duo Arrested

By PTI Published Date - 01:38 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting two men on a scooter after the two-wheeler ran through a pothole splashing muddy water on one of them, an official said on Thursday.

The victims have been hospitalised as they were badly injured, he said.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday at Kaneri village in Bhiwandi area, said the official.

The victims’ scooter hit a pothole splashing muddy water on both sides. Some of it also fell on accused Yakub Pathan (22), the official said.

Enraged by the experience, Pathan called about 15 of his friends who hit the two men on the scooter with sticks and rods, leaving them injured.

Following a complaint by the victims, the Bhiwandi town police arrested Pathan and three of his friends who were involved in the assault.

The police are on the lookout for eight more people of whom three have been named in the FIR (first information report), the official added.