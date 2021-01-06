Sporting Smile Wins Eclipse Plate

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: BR Kumar rode the T K Satheesh-trained Sporting Smile to victory in the Eclipse Plate 1200 metres the feature event of the extra day races at Malakpet on Wednesday.

Results

1. Red Snaper (1), Maxwell (2), Explosive (3), Once More (4). W-Rs.-38, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 9, 7, 7, F-Rs. 101, Q-Rs. 35, Tanala-Rs. 236.

2. Alta Vita (1), Attica (2), NRI Touch (3), Barbosella (4). W-Rs.-54, SHP-Rs. 37, THP- Rs. 28, P-Rs. 10, 14, 6, F-Rs. 485, Q-Rs. 277, Tanala-Rs. 2,872.

3. Chuckit (1), Melting Ice (2), Blickfang (3), Look Of Love (4). W-Rs. 34, SHP-Rs. 82, THP- Rs. 33, P-Rs. 10, 17, 11, F-Rs. 744, Q-Rs. 231, T-Rs.11,761. Withdrawn: Thrill Of Power.

4. Art In Motion (1), NRI Gift (2), Diesis Dream (3). Princess Shana (4). W-Rs.- 263, SHP-Rs. 20 THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 19, 5, 9, F-Rs. 492, Q-Rs. 157, T-Rs. 794. Withdrawn: Starwalker.

5. Days of Reckoning (1), Exclusive Art (2), Augenstern (3), Royal Romance (4). W-Rs.-42, SHP-Rs. 29, THP- Rs. 48, P-Rs. 11, 7, 9, F-Rs. 155, Q-Rs. 64, T-Rs. 456. Withdrawn: Best Friend & Elmira.

6. Crazy Horse (1), Beautiful Luv (2), Win Vision 3, Due Diligence (4). W-Rs.-6, SHP-Rs. 30, THP- Rs. 52, P-Rs. 5, 9, 15, F-Rs. 24, Q-Rs. 26. T- Rs. 332. Withdrawn: Just Incredible, Lightning Fairy & Star Babe.

7. Sporting Smile (1), Her Legacy (2), Cincia Azzurra 3, Marina Del Rey (4). W-Rs.-21, SHP-Rs. 17, THP- Rs. 50, P-Rs. 7, 5, 18, F-Rs. 178, Q-Rs. 95. T- Rs. 1,421. Withdrawn: Classy Guy & Aintree.

8. House Of Diamond (1), Brisbane (2), Four One Four (3). Blink Of An Eye (4). W-Rs.- 12, SHP-Rs. 50 THP- Rs. 31, P-Rs. 5, 20, 7, F-Rs. 123, Q-Rs. 135, T-Rs. 418.

9. Cheltenham (1), Star Dancer (2), Moka (3), Halo’s Princess (4). W-Rs.-54, SHP-Rs. 37, THP- Rs. 18, P-Rs. 10, 14, 6, F-Rs. 485, Q-Rs. 277, Tanala-Rs. 2,872. Withdrawn: NRI Flame, Tough Lady, Dillon & Hopscotch.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 346/-(Winning tickets 416).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 123/- (Winning tickets 501).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,992/-(Winning tickets 5).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 91/-(Winning tickets 149).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 3,456/-(Winning tickets 5).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 661 /-(Winning tickets 19).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 66 /-(Winning tickets 196).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .