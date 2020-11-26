Sports fraternity remembers legend Diego Maradona

Former Indian football captain Victor Amalraj termed it the end of an era. “He was one of the greatest legends of all times.

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona sent shockwaves across the city sports fraternity. Former footballers and renowned sports personalities recall the mighty influence the 1986- World Cup winner had across the sports disciplines.

Former Indian football captain Victor Amalraj termed it the end of an era. “He was one of the greatest legends of all times. He was a big crowd puller in the 80s. He superseded Pele in that. He was a gifted player. There is no substitute for him. It is the end of an era. In Bengal, they say, if there is no Maradona, there is no football. He had such influence on football in Bengal,” he said.

He also recalled Maradon’s visit to Kolkata in 2008. “Players from the 60s, including Pele and Maradona along with other players from Brazil came to Kolkata. The atmosphere was lightening.”

Meanwhile, Dronacharya and current Telangana football team coach Shabbir Ali said, “His demise is a big loss. He was a legend and he single-handedly led Argentina to World Cup victory. It was our bad luck that we didn’t get a chance to play against him.”

Recalling his meeting with the legend in Kolkata in 2008, Shabbir Ali, who was the coach of one of the teams for the exhibition match, said, “In 2008, I got a chance to meet him in Kolkata. We didn’t get a chance to talk much as there were so many people around us. Since the last two World Cups, people thought (Lionel) Messi will do what Maradona did for Argentina. But he could not. There is no replacement for Maradona.”

Former Indian player and current secretary of Telangana Football Association GP Palguna remembered watching Maradona on big screens in LB Stadium during 1986 World Cup. “He was a world class player. He was like the Kohinoor diamond in the world of sports. In 1986, I was in the sports hostel in LB stadium. We saw the World Cup on big screens. ‘The hand of god’ against England in the quarterfinals lives on.”

Meanwhile, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said Maradona was an inspiration in his growing days. “As somebody growing up watching him and his ‘Hand of god’, I think we are all inspired by one of the best players. He was legendary and so passionate. Unfortunate that his life post sport was not something which was glorious but nonetheless, for us, we didn’t see Pele play, for us Maradona was the biggest icon of the football world. He has been an inspiration for all across the sports disciplines,” he added.

Dronacharya and noted badminton coach SM Arif also recalled Maradona’s influence on athletes. “When a person of legendary status passes away, it gives more pinch. Only his name was sufficient for us to give motivation. What he has given to the world of sports is of great importance. He was a treat to watch on the field. It is a sad day,” he said.

