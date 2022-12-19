Sports grounds in every govt school in Patancheru: MLA Mahipal Reddy

Mahipal Reddy said the State government had built the Mythri stadium in Patancheru by spending over Rs 7.5 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is inaugurating Constituency level athletics meet at Mythri Grounds in Patancheru on Monday.

Sangareddy: Patanacheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has called upon students to choose the sports they love in early stages of their careers so that they can excel at State and national level sports competitions.

Addressing students after inaugurating the constituency level sports meet at Mythri grounds in Patancheru on Monday, Reddy said the State government had built the Mythri stadium in Patancheru by spending over Rs 7.5 crore.

Elaborating on various initiatives of the government to encourage sports in Patancheru, the MLA said the construction of three mini-stadiums in different parts of the constituencies was underway.

He assured sporting facilities in every government school across the constituency in the days to come. Students from 34 government high schools were participating in the sports meet.