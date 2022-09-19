Patancheru MLA presents health cards to journalists by spending Rs 50 lakhs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy distributing sarees to women in Patancheru on Monday. The two-time TRS MLA presented the health cards to 80 journalists working with print and electronic media across Patancheru Constituency.

Sangareddy: On his birthday, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy presented health insurance cards to 80 journalists from Patancheru Assembly Constituency paying Rs 50 lakh from his pocket. The two-time TRS MLA presented the health cards to 80 journalists working with print and electronic media across Patancheru Constituency. Reddy paid three years premium.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is always at the forefront of supporting the journalist fraternity in the State. The MLA said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao granted Rs 100 crore journalist welfare fund. He said that journalists would play a key role in bringing public issues to the government’s notice. Reddy assured to extend all kinds of support to journalists in his Constituency. The journalist leaders thanked the MLA for his gesture. TRS leaders Zilla Parishad Vice-chairman Prabhakar, Patancheru Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav, Market Committee Chairman G Vijay Kumar, Yadagiri Yadav, Madhusudhan Reddy, Sridhar Chary, Vangari Ashok, Meroz Khan, and others were present. Reddy distributed sarees to a sanitary worker on his birthday. The TRS leaders and MLA followers have conducted several programmes across the Constituency on his birthday.