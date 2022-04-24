Sports journalist Boria faces two-year ban in Saha text case

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

New Delhi: Sports journalist Boria Majumdar has reportedly been found guilty in the Wriddhiman Saha text case and faces a two-year ban for the same.

The news comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set up a three-member committee in February, comprising vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, and Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia to look into the matter where Saha took to Twitter to post a screenshot of threatening messages from Majumdar over an interview request.

“We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won’t be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report on condition of anonymity.

On February 19, Saha wrote on Twitter while sharing the screenshot of the chat, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket…this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

One of the messages in the chat read as, “You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.”

The report also said that Saha eventually identified Majumdar as the journalist in question when he came in front of the committee.

