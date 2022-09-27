Sports Journalists Federation of India honours Gavaskar, Shastri

Hyderabad: Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) honoured Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar with SJFI Medal and Ravi Shastri with honourary life membership, at a felicitation function in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the function, both Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri lauded the Print media and its contribution to the field of sports.

“When I hit six sixes (off Tilak Raj in the Ranji Trophy), it was The Hindu that carried photos of all six sixes, there was no television. That’s how important print media was. Having been part of the media since I finished the game, I realised that it is a very responsible profession where you can actually brainwash people, you can actually make them believe what you say is gospel, which shouldn’t be the case. You got to respect that professional, you got to respect the individual you are talking about and take the game forward. Where I see a sea change in the media is competition, and with competition comes hard acts, tactics, one-upmanship, jealousy,” he Ravi Shastri.