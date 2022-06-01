Sports play vital role in mental, physical growth of children: Karimnagar Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Mayor Y Sunil Rao distributing sports caps to children attending summer camp at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that besides studies, sports were more important for mental and physical growth of the children. Mayor on Wednesday visited a free summer coaching camp being organized in Ambedkar stadium during the last 25 days. He distributed eggs and bananas to children after examining arrangements made for camp, wherein children are being trained in 26 different sports events.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao said that besides physical fitness, skill in sport events would be enhanced among children with summer camp. Considering that sport would play a vital role in the lives of children, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar was giving coaching to children in different sports events during the last five years. Though the camp was not organized during the last two years due to Covid pandemic, it resumed this year.

As many as 3,000 children were being trained by appointing coaches for 26 sports events by spending Rs 35 lakh. Besides supplying sports kits by spending Rs 10 lakhs, nutritious food was also being supplied to children every day. Talented children would be selected by conducting competitions in different events and they would be felicitated with appreciation certificates and shields on the closing day of the camp scheduled on June 10.

Informing to constitute a separate wing for sports in MCK, he assured to construct sports stadiums in different places of the town to facilitate children to play games regularly. Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Olympic association president Nandelli Mahipal, deputy commission Triyambakeshwar and others were present.

