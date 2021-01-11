Sports to reduce mental pressure, says Karimnagar CP

Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy urged that parents should take steps to develop interest in sports among the children

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy opined that besides enhancing physical fitness, sports would help to reduce mental pressure. CP along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi inaugurated a two-day sports competitions organised for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation employees at Ambedkar stadium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy said sport would help to stay fit. So, everybody should play sports as a part of their lives. If parents were concentrated on fitness, children would also get similar fitness.

Sports activity among children got cut down following the emergence of corporate education system, he said, adding that parents should take steps to develop interest in sports among the children by diverting their attention.

Children, who don’t have a habit of playing games, could not face small humiliations. At that time, they think about suicide. Children could get mental fitness to face any kind of situation if they were involved in sports.

Appreciating the Mayor and Commissioner for conducting sports competitions for their employees, he informed to organise a similar event to police department staff soon. Sports would help to develop friendly relations among the employees of various departments thus to enhance work performance.

Mayor Sunil Rao said in order to stay employees fit, develop friendly relations and reduce mental pressure, they have organized sports competitions. Every employee of KMC should take part in the competition and make the event a success.

Victory and defeat were natural in sports. However, how the players involved in the game was more important. Corporation was taking steps for health protection of employees as well as its labourers.

On the other hand, walking tracks and open gyms were developed for public health. After the police department, municipal employees were hard workers to serve the people by starting work right from 5 am to midnight.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, and corporators participated in the event.

