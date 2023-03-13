Five-year-old boy dies after street dog attack in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A five-year-old boy died after an attack by street dogs at Putani thanda of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

The boy, Banoth Bharath, was attacked by the street dogs while he was playing with his friends on Sunday evening. His parents B Ravinder and Sandhya rushed the boy, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, to a private hospital in Khammam.

The doctors advised the parents to take him to NIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment. As the boy was being taken to Hyderabad in an RTC bus, he succumbed to the injuries near Suryapet. The body was brought back to the thanda and his last rites were performed on Monday.

