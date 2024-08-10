Sreeja returns to Hyderabad after impressive Olympics show

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 11:33 PM

Sreeja Akula and coach Somnath Ghosh (left) in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT), and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials gave a warm welcome to Sreeja Akula on her return to Hyderabad on Saturday following her impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Hyderabad paddler became only the second Indian to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles event at the Olympics. Sreeja also delivered a strong performance in the women’s team event, despite the Indian team’s quarterfinal loss to Germany.

Accompanied by her coach, Somnath Ghosh, Sreeja received heartfelt congratulations from TSTTA, who praised their Olympic achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting excellence in sports.