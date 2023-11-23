I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC beat Rajasthan United 2-1

Sreenidi Deccan Football Club recovered from an early setback to defeat Rajasthan United 2-1 in a Matchweek 6 I-League clash

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club recovered from an early setback to defeat Rajasthan United 2-1 in a Matchweek 6 I-League clash here at the Deccan Arena stadium on Thursday.

William Alves’s first goal for the Deccan Warriors and an own goal by defender Jefferson in the dying moments of the first half helped Sreenidi Deccan FC earn back-to-back wins. Despite the game being played at the Deccan Arena, it was a designated away game for Sreenidi Deccan FC as Rajasthan United are also playing their home matches here.

It was the Desert Warriors who opened the scoring in the 4th minute as defender Gurmukh Singh’s backpass was intercepted by forward Denzell who made no mistake from close range. Sreenidi Deccan regained their composure from that moment on and slowly took control of the game.

In the 30th minute, Faysal Shayesteh swung in a corner from the right and Rilwan Hassan’s header went just over the crossbar. The pressure kept building and it paid off in the 45th minute as another corner was not dealt with by Rajasthan United and William pounced to equalise and score his first goal for Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Barely a minute later, more confusion in the Rajasthan United box led to a mix-up between goalkeeper Sachin Jha and defender Jefferson and the ball ended up in the back of the net. The second saw the Deccan Warriors create more chances but could not extend their lead. Sreenidi Deccan FC remain in second place with 13 points from 6 matches and will next travel to Punjab to face Namdhari FC on November 26.