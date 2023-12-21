Sridhar Babu says white papers not aimed at criticism

Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the White Papers tabled in the Assembly were not aimed at criticizing any party but an effort to present the financial situation of the State before the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

The BRS had admitted that the White Papers were correct and the debts raised did not yield any benefits. The BRS reaped the benefits for 10 years due to the foundations laid by the Congress in the past, he told the media on Thursday.

“The BRS government would not have supplied power for 12 hours but for the past Congress government’s vision and commitment” Sridhar Babu said.

The BRS Members could not answer on the debts and the loans raised during their rule. They failed to give clarifications over the rice distribution under PDS, Minimum Support Price for farmers and education sector, he said.

Refuting the opposition’s criticism that the figures in the white papers were incorrect, he said there was some confusion as the dates were not mentioned clearly. Every fact and figure presented in the Assembly was correct and if the Speaker G Prasad Kumar permits, they would be put up in public domain, the Minister said.

Assuring that Congress government would implement all the six guarantees, he said sufficient power would be supplied to agriculture, industry and domestic sector. Let there not be any apprehensions in this regard, he said.