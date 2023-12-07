Two MLAs from erstwhile Karimnagar in new State Cabinet

Two MLAs, Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, from the erstwhile Karimnagar district have secured a place in the newly formed State Cabinet.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Photo: PTI

While Sridhar Babu got elected from Manthani constituency, Prabhakar is representing Husnabad segment. Both took oath as cabinet ministers after the Congress Legislative Party leader A Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the State.

Later, Sridhar Babu and Prabhakar have been allocated Finance and BC Welfare ministry portfolios respectively. While Sridhar Babu was a minister for Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs in the Congress regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Prabhakar has got the opportunity for the first time.

A five-time MLA, Sridhar Babu entered into politics after the death of his father and former speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1999 and continued his winning spree in 2004, 2009, 2018 and 2023. He was defeated in 2014 elections held after the formation of a separate Telangana state.

Prabhakar, who was active in student union activities, entered electoral politics by getting elected as Karimnagar MP in the 2009 parliament elections. He was defeated in the 2018 MLA elections in Karimnagar assembly segment. In the 2023 polls, he shifted to Husnabad constituency and won the election.

Besides being the NSUI AP State president, he also worked as AP Markfed chairman.