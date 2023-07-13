Srinivas Goud condemns Botsa’s remarks on education system in Telangana

AP minister had sought to undermine the education system of the State being not able to digest the rapid strides made by Telangana in development, said Srinivas Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Minister of Excise and Tourism V Srinivas Goud on Thursday took strong exception to the disparaging remarks made against the education system in the State by AP Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana and said deliberate attempts being made to rake up such controversies were uncalled for.

Addressing a news conference, Srinivas Goud said the AP minister had sought to undermine the education system of the State being not able to digest the rapid strides made by Telangana in development. The AP leadership had left its students appearing for competitive examinations in such a pitiable confusion that they were not in a position to give replies if they were questioned about the State’s present capital. The real talent of the students from two States could be identified if they were put to common tests, he said.

The Minister said he was ready to join the AP Minister for debating on this issue at any venue, whether it be Hyderabad or Vijayawada as per the convenience of the latter.

