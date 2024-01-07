| Srinivas To Lead Sbi Hyderabad Circle In All India Inter Circle Kabaddi Tournament

Srinivas to lead SBI Hyderabad Circle in All India Inter-Circle Kabaddi Tournament

Y Srinivas Rao will lead SBI Hyderabad Circle in All India Inter-Circle Kabaddi Tournament to be held at Mumbai starting January 10

Hyderabad: Y Srinivas Rao will lead SBI Hyderabad Circle in All India Inter-Circle Kabaddi Tournament to be held at Mumbai starting January 10.

A total 16 Circles teams from all over the country will participate in the tournament which will be played in league-cum-knockout format.

Squad: Y Srinivas Rao (C), M Narsing Rao, CK Sagar Yadav, C Vijay Kumar Yadav, M Sunil Kumar, B Tarun, M Mallikarjun Yadav, Ramesh Banoth, A Sailor, K Manohar Moses, B Ravi Kumar, K Arvind, BY Dhan Kishore (Manager).