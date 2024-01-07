Srinivas to lead SBI Hyderabad Circle in All India Inter-Circle Kabaddi Tournament

Y Srinivas Rao will lead SBI Hyderabad Circle in All India Inter-Circle Kabaddi Tournament to be held at Mumbai starting January 10
A total 16 Circles teams from all over the country will participate in the tournament which will be played in league-cum-knockout format.
Squad: Y Srinivas Rao (C), M Narsing Rao, CK Sagar Yadav, C Vijay Kumar Yadav, M Sunil Kumar, B Tarun, M Mallikarjun Yadav, Ramesh Banoth, A Sailor, K Manohar Moses, B Ravi Kumar, K Arvind, BY Dhan Kishore (Manager).