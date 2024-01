Telangana’s Adarsh obtains AIFF coaching licence

Adarsh Kumar Kalyanapu of Khammam has successfully completed the AIFF C-License coaching course held in West Bengal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Adarsh Kumar Kalyanapu

Hyderabad: Adarsh Kumar Kalyanapu of Khammam has successfully completed the AIFF C-License coaching course held in Gangadharpur, Howrah, West Bengal recently.

The course took place over the period of ten days and Telangana Football Association (TFA) congratulated Adarsh on his achievement in obtaining the AIFF C-License. TFA secretary GP Palguna congratulated Adarsh.