SSC advanced supplementary exams: Nominal rolls, hall tickets available online

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: Directorate of Government Examinations on Saturday said printed nominal rolls and hall tickets pertaining to the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations to be held in August were hosted on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Headmasters of secondary schools can download them using school wise login. Candidates have been asked to obtain their hall ticket from the school headmaster concerned after payment of the exam fee.