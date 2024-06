SSC advanced supplementary results on June 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 10:31 PM

Hyderabad: The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June 2024, results will be released on Friday at 3 am.

After declaration, students can check their results on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/. The exams were conducted from June 3 to 13.