SSC Public Exam 2024 results to be out on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations March 2024 results will be released at 11 am on Tuesday. Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham will declare the results. After the announcement, students can view their results on the websites http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/ or http://results.bsetelangana.org/. A total of 5,08,385 students registered for the exams that were conducted from March 18 to April 2 in 2,676 centres.