SSC exam: Students can travel in TSRTC buses for free

On producing their exam hall ticket and bus pass, students can travel free of cost in TSRTC buses irrespective of distance and origin anywhere across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will allow students writing SSC examinations from April 3 to April 13, to travel free of cost in its buses upon producing their exam hall ticket and bus pass, irrespective of distance and origin anywhere across the State.

A total of 4, 94,458 students are expected to appear in a total of 2,652 centres spread across the State. The timings of the examinations are from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

RTC officials said in rural areas, students may have to travel long distances to reach the examination centres. To facilitate such students to reach the centres in time and as well as return to their homes, there was every need to run more number of bus services on exam days and timings. They are ensuring full operations of all Pallevelugu bus services connecting residential colonies, without any cancellation.

The District Education Officers have already started furnishing the list of exam centres and details of routes in which more number of buses are to be arranged, to the RTC Regional and Depot Managers.

Accordingly, the corporation is planning to operate required number of buses or trips to enable students to reach the exam centres by 8.45 am and return trips from centres after 12.30pm.

“The service will be available at exam centres anywhere in the State. The student can travel free of cost from the stop nearest to their residences to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket along with free or concessional bus passes issued to them, irrespective of the distance and origin mentioned on the bus pass,” said a senior TSRTC official.

If the student does not have any free or concessional bus pass, the service conductor will collect a normal fare and issue ticket, the official added.

RTC officials further clarified that the free travel facility will be allowed for students only during the examination period and will be allowed even if the exam was held on a holiday.

Officials said students will be allowed to travel in express buses also with COMBI ticket on producing hall tickets along with student bus passes during exams.