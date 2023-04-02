SSC Exams: Students to get 5 minutes grace time to enter centre

Students appearing for the SSC Public exams at a centre. (file photo)

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations commencing Monday will be get a grace time of five minutes to enter the centre.

For the exams that begin at 9.30 am, students will be allowed into the centre from 8.30 am with the last entry being at 9.35 am. All candidates have to be in the hall till the completion of the examination i.e., till 12.30 pm.

Candidates who opted for the first language (composite course) and those appearing for the science subject will have exam timing from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm.

In all 4,94,620 students including 2,49,747 boys and 2,44,873 girls registered for exams, which will be conducted for six papers instead of 11. A total of 2,652 centres have been set up across the State and 144 flying squads will be on the duty to monitor the exams. The School Education department has installed CCTV surveillance cameras in the centres.

The objective paper (part-B) in all subjects has to be answered in the last half-an-hour only. The bit paper (part-B) for third language will be issued along with part-A and students must answer questions on the question paper itself and attach the same to the answer booklet of part-A.

Hall tickets have already been sent to schools and they can also be downloaded from the https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Hall tickets that are downloaded from the website do not require the signature of the headmaster concerned to appear for the examination, according to officials.

The exams will conclude on April 13.