Week-long Greyhounds training concludes in Kothagudem

As many as 150 police officers and staff were given training. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju along with additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar attended the closing ceremony. He interacted with the officials and staff, enquired about the new things they had learned during the training.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 08:12 PM

Kothagudem: The week-long Greyhounds special training programme for the district police personnel concluded here on Saturday.

As many as 150 police officers and staff were given training. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju along with additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar attended the closing ceremony. He interacted with the officials and staff, enquired about the new things they had learned during the training.

He said that the training would be useful for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Parliament elections, in performing duties at check posts and vehicle inspection. Later, he inquired about the problems faced by the officers and staff regarding the daily duties and assured them to resolve them.

Earlier in the day, the SP held a monthly crime review meeting and said that in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police officers should be vigilant and perform their duties responsibly as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

He suggested that surveillance should be maintained in every police station to check the movements of trouble-mongers and rowdy sheeters from time to time. As the election code was in force, steps had to be taken to prevent illegal transportation of cash and liquor.

If anyone was caught transporting cash beyond the limit without proper evidence, cases should be registered as per the election rules. Ganja hot spots across the district should be identified and cases have to be registered against those transporting ganja and consuming ganja, Rohith Raju said.