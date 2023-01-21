SSC to conduct Multi-Tasking Staff exam in 13 regional languages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination 2022 in 13 regional languages, including Telugu in addition to Hindi and English.

The 13 regional languages are Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri (also Meiti), Marathi, Odia and Punjabi.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct railway, defence, banks and other Central government jobs recruitment examinations in regional languages.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister had stated that students, who were not from Hindis-speaking States, would be at disadvantage in taking the examinations, if they were conducted in Hindi and English languages.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said the move to conduct the examinations in regional languages would fulfill the long pending demand of candidates from different States, especially from South India.

He also asserted that after this historic move, efforts were on to gradually include all the languages mentioned in Eighth Schedule to the Constitution, according to a press release.