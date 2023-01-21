NTA releases JEE Main session 1 admit cards

The paper-1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 and paper-II (BArch and BPlanning) is on January 28 (second shift).

Hyderabad: Students who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main – 2023 session 1 can download their admit cards from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said candidates could download their admit cards for the first day of the session i.e., January 24, starting January 21. However, admit cards of candidates appearing for the test on January 25 will be issued on Sunday and for other dates it will be released subsequently.

Candidates have been advised to download their admit card along with the undertaking of the JEE (Main) session 1 – 2023 using their application number and date of birth.

“In case of some candidates, the images are blurred. Hence, their admit cards have not been released,” the NTA said.

Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card along with an undertaking can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.