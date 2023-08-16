SSG Cricket Club clinches Junior Cricket Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

SSG Cricket Club winners of the Freedom Cup - Jr Cricket Championship.

Hyderabad: SSG Cricket Club clinched the third edition of the Freedom Cup – Junior Cricket Championship organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at the SSG Cricket Grounds, Cherlapatelguda, Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday.

In the final, SSG defeated Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) by 59 runs. Dana Venkat scored 61 to guide SSG Cricket Club to 183 for seven wickets in 30 overs. In reply, ECDG XI were bowled out for 124 in 27.5 overs despite Bharath Kumar’s 50. Charik Yadav (3/14) and Abhishek 2/2) impressed with the ball.

Brief Scores: Final: SSG Cricket Club 183/7 in 30 overs (Dana Venkat 61, Abhishek 42; Adarsh Deshmukh 3/34) bt ECDG XI: 124 in 27.5 overs (Bharath Kumar 50, Charik Yadav 3/14, Abhishek 2/2);

Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Dana Venkat; Most Valuable Player: G Sravan; Best Batsman: Bharath Kumar; Best Bowler: Adarsh Deshmukh; Best Fielder: Abhinav Kumar’ Best All-rounder: Hrishikesh Goud; Best Wicket-Keeper: Manikanta; The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ambarish B; Emerging Player: Ameer Shaikh.

