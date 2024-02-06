Junior lineman of TSSPDCL commits suicide following online betting losses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: A junior lineman working with the TSSPDCL died by suicide at his house in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday reportedly after losing money in online cricket betting games.

The man G Shiva Reddy (28), a resident of Medipally village of Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Ranga Reddy district latched the door of his room from inside and hanged himself to the ceiling fan using a rope, the police said.

The family members of the man told the police that Shiva had suffered financial losses while playing online cricket betting games. On Monday, when the family went to attend a function at Shamshabad, Shiva Reddy hanged himself allegedly after slipping into depression over it. The family came to know about it when they returned in the night and Shiva failed to open the door. They then broke open the door and found him hanging, said the Ibrahimpatnam added.

A case is registered and investigation on.