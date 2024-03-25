Ibrahimpatam ASI lands in controversy

Police sources said a couple from Varshakonda of Ibrahimpatnam mandal had approached the police in connection with a conflict with others.

Jagtial: Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Ibrahimpatnam, Ramulu landed in a controversy after photos of him with a woman went viral on social media.

Taking advantage, the ASI allegedly developed intimacy with the woman and used to contact her frequently over the phone.

A photo of the official with the woman went viral on social media, after which local officials informed higher-ups.

Responding to the issue, officials on Monday attached the ASI to the headquarters.