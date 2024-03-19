Woman murders daughter at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A woman murdered her daughter at their house in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday evening.

The victim M Bhargavi (20), pursuing degree course from a college in Ibrahimpatnam, lived with her mother Jangamma, father Malliah and brother Charan at Ibrahimpatnam village.

According to the police, Bhargavi was into a relationship with a local villager, Shashi, and both of them wanted to get married. However, Jangamma opposed it and on several instances scolded Bhargavi for interacting with the man. The family were planning to marry Bhargavi to a relative and were about to finalize the marriage.

On Monday evening, Bhargavi was alone at her house when Shashi came to meet her. “Jangamma returned home and found Shashi speaking to her daughter. On noticing it, Jangamma got angry and scolded her daughter. She then latched the door of the room and strangulated her daughter with a saree,” said Ibrahimpatnam Inspector, B Satyanarayana.

Charan, who came to the house, found the door latched and opened it using force and found her sister lying unconscious. The victim was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

A case is registered.