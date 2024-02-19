Brain dead Hyderabad constable’s organs donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: The family members of a 41-year-old police constable Mekala Shyam Sundar, a resident of Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddty district, who was declared as brain dead by the attending team of doctors, gave their consent to donate the organs of the deceased to needy patients as part of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

On Saturday, January 27, Shyam Sundan suddenly collapsed and became unconscious at his home. The immediate family members rushed him to Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar.

The doctors at Kamineni Hospitals provided intensive care unit (ICU) care support for 22 days to Shyam Sundar but there was no improvement in his health.

With no indication of an improvement in health status, the hospital doctors declared the police constable as brain dead at 10.35 am on Sunday, February 18.

The Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted a series of counselling sessions and explained the significance of organ donation to the family members of the deceased police constable.

The wife of the deceased police constable Mekala Likhitha gave consent to donate his organs. The surgeons retrieved three organs including two corneas and one liver and allocated them to needy patients based on the organ donation guidelines.